Amitabh Bachchan shares a motivational message about life and compares it with a warm drink; See Post

Amitabh Bachchan is among the many celebrities from Bollywood who love to remain active on social media and share their opinions, memories, etc. with the fans. The megastar who enjoys a massive fan following on his handles for all the obvious reasons has been sharing some hilarious posts and throwback pictures for fans amid his quarantine period. From posting throwback pictures to sharing some amazing poetries, Mr. Bachchan has left no stone unturned. Recently, on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, Amitabh Bachchan expressed his grief and recalled a conversation with the actor on his blog.

And today, Amitabh Bachchan has shared a motivational message about life with his followers. Big B shared a caricature of him holding a hot beverage on his hand donning a pink and white coloured sweater. Sharing the picture and comparing life with a warm drink and an ice cream, Mr. Bachchan wrote, "Life be that icecream in a cone or that stirred warm drink .. consume it before it melts or gets cold ..!" Well, this is not the first time the Badla actor has shared an inspiring message for his fans on his social media accounts. Previously as well, the megastar had shared a thoughtful post mentioning to forgive everyone and throw away the bitterness from our mind before it is too late.

Looking uber-cool donning a black and white zipper jacket with a blue coloured bandana on his head, Big B wrote, " "आइए मन के किसी कोने में किसी के बारे में पड़ी कड़वाहट को क्वेरनटाईन ( quarantine ) करें क्या पता कोई रिश्ता वेंटिलेटर ( ventilator ) पर जाने से रुक जाए." (Let us quarantine the bitterness about someone at any one corner of our mind, Don't know if any relationship stops from going to a ventilator)

Meanwhile, on the work front, before the lockdown, Big B was shooting for Brahmastra co-starring and which has been directed by Ayan Mukerji. He was recently seen with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo. The movie released on OTT on 12th June 2020. The superstar will also be seen alongside Emraan Hashmi in the mystery thriller, Chehre. He will be teaming up with Ramya Krishnan after almost 21 years in the Tamil movie, Uyarndha Manithan. He will star in a sports drama titled Jhund which has been directed by Nagraj Manjule.

