Amitabh Bachchan shares a past & present family PIC feat Shweta, Jaya & Abhishek Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most active celebrities on social media. The superstar often shares pictures from his personal and professional life on social media. Mr. Bachchan took to Twitter and shared a blast from the past. He shared a picture with his entire family feat Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan. He shared two pictures with the first one being from the past with baby Abhishek and Shweta. He also shared the latest family picture with festive vibes. In the pic, the entire family is dressed up in a traditional avatar.

Along with the picture, Mr. Bachchan wrote in the caption, “Some picture sitting positioning never change, even through time”. Several of his fans took to the comment section and wrote complimentary words about the star family. Amitabh celebrated Diwali with his wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Shweta Nanda and grandchildren Aaradhya Bachchan and Agastya Nanda. He wrote in his blog post, “It has been deafeningly silent for a Diwali night .. no or hardly any sound of fire crackers...perhaps a GOI ruling against it, but even so an eerie silence about...and a room full of family and each in his or her own world of the mobile.”

Amitabh Bachchan further elaborated about the effect of the pandemic on normal life, he wrote, “So much has changed in these past two years...destruction yes but invention too...and the ingenuity of the human species...much has been said and written about it...a reprieve then...'tis not so sweet now as it was before."

