Amitabh Bachchan shares a pawfect PIC of his furry costar: No matter what the conversation, he always listens

Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture with an adorable dog from one of his film shoots.

Due to second wave COVID 19 spread in India, most of the cities and states were in a lockdown under the restrictive measures implemented by the governments. Since the number of cases is now on a downslide, several restrictions have been lifted up in many states including Maharashtra. For a while, all shoots were postponed in Mumbai and therefore the films came to a grinding halt. But recently, the government has eased the restrictions and has allowed people to continue shooting under precautionary mesasures. Several film stars who were obeying the guidelines by staying at home have gone back to work including superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan often shares glimpses of his personal and professional life on social media with his numerous fans and followers. His ardent fans keep commenting on the posts and complimenting one of the biggest stars Indian cinema has ever seen. It looks as though Mr. Bachchan is shooting with a dog quite frequently for one of his films. A week ago, he posted a picture on his Instagram with his furry costar calling him ‘man-woman’s best friend. He recently posted a picture with his adorable co-star yet again with a quirky caption. In Hindi, he wrote, “No matter what the conversation is, he always listens” talking about the cute dog.

Take a look at the post:

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the busiest actors working today with several films waiting in the pipeline to get a release including ‘Chehre’ co-starring Emraan Hashmi. He also has a crucial role in and starrer ‘Brahmastra’. He will be seen alongside in his directorial venture ‘Mayday’ and will be collaborating with Neena Gupta for the first time in ‘Goodbye’ also co-starring Pavail Gulati and Rashmika Mandanna.

Also Read| Amitabh Bachchan reveals how he came up with the iconic style of knotted shirt while filming Deewaar

Share your comment ×