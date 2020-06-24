  1. Home
Amitabh Bachchan shares the perfect Hindi word for 'mask' and it will leave you baffled

Amitabh Bachchan never fails to entertain his fans with interesting social media posts. Meanwhile, he has claimed to have found the Hindi word for 'mask.' Check out his Instagram post.
11946 reads Mumbai Updated: June 24, 2020 04:07 am
Amitabh Bachchan is currently on cloud nine as his latest movie Gulabo Sitabo has received a positive response from the audience as well as the film critics. He plays the role of Mirza in the Shoojit Sircar directorial which also features Ayushmann Khurrana. The comedy-drama was released on June 12, 2020. Talking about Big B, the megastar often shares his thoughts on social media most of which turn out to be quite hilarious and multiple instances prove the same.

As we speak of this, the Jhund actor has shared another post on his Instagram handle in which he has shared the Hindi word for ‘mask.’ While many of you might think that the word would be quite simple but that is not so! Big B has, in fact, shared a long word for the same which is ‘Nasikamukhsanrakshak Keetaanurodhak Vayuchanak Vastrdoriyuktpattika.’ Well, that sounds quite baffling, isn’t it? The actor has also shared a picture in which he is seen wearing a Gulabo Sitabo themed mask.

Check out Amitabh Bachchan’s post below:

This post of the actor surely reminds us of a particular time when he had shared the Hindi word for ‘selfie’ too which left everyone amazed. On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead roles. He will also team up with Emraan Hashmi for Chehre. Big B has been roped in for the sports drama titled Jhund. He will be reuniting with Ramya Krishnan after 21 years for Uyarntha Manithan.

