Amitabh Bachchan shares a PHOTO collage with a cryptic post stating 'the age of innocence is over'

Amitabh Bachchan has recently shared a cryptic post on Instagram along with a photo collage. Check it out.

Amitabh Bachchan is among the many celebrities from Bollywood who love to remain active on social media and share their opinions, memories, etc. with the fans. Big B enjoys a massive fan following on his handles for all the obvious reasons. He is known for sharing varied stuff on the same ranging from beautiful poems, throwback and candid pictures and awareness messages. The Gulabo Sitabo actor is also known for the hilarious posts that he shares on social media.

In the midst of all this, Amitabh Bachchan has shared another post on social media and this time it is a cryptic one. The megastar has shared a photo collage consisting of his throwback pictures along with a statement that reads, “The age of innocence is over.” We can speculate multiple things from what he means as per the post. The age that he is talking about might represent the time when everything was normal before the Coronavirus pandemic. Well, we will leave it to the actor for breaking the code himself later on!

Check out Amitabh Bachchan’s latest post below:

(ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan shares a hilarious cartoon video of him showing his pierced tongue & wonders how he'll brush)

On the professional front, Big B has multiple projects lined up for the coming months. He will be seen alongside and in ’s Brahmastra. The actor will collaborate with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in Gulabo Sitabo. Amitabh Bachchan will also feature alongside Emraan Hashmi in Chehre. He will then be seen in the sports drama Jhund. He will venture into South movies again with Uyarndha Manithan co-starring Ramya Krishnan.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×