Amitabh Bachchan shares a photo of himself while talking about 'human spirit' & 'life' in a thoughtful POST

Amitabh Bachchan is among the most avid social media users in Bollywood. The megastar enjoys a huge fan following on all these platforms for reasons that are quite obvious. He often entertains the netizens with some interesting and at times, humorous and thoughtful posts. For instance, he shared a photo of himself surrounded by cameras on the occasion of World Photography Day a day back. However, it was his hilarious post on technology impacting the lives of actors that caught everyone’s attention.

The megastar has once again shared a picture of himself on Instagram. He seems to be thinking of something while looking at the other side. Well, Big B’s caption is as synonymous as his picture that includes some thoughtful words. He writes in Hindi, “Phitarat kisi ki na aajmaya kar aye zindagi, har shakhs apni had mein behad laajawab hota hai (Dear life, do not test anyone’s spirit as every individual is amazing in his own limits).”

Big B’s fans and loved ones were worried when he along with three members of the family were diagnosed with COVID-19. Abhishek Bachchan, his wife Aishwarya, and Aaradhya also tested for Coronavirus apart from the megastar. However, all of them have now recovered and are back home. Meanwhile, the actor has some amazing projects lined up that include Brahmastra, Jhund, and Chehre. He was earlier seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Gulabo Sitabo that was released on an OTT platform a few months back.

