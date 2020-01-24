Amitabh Bachchan shares photo of his & Jaya Bachchan's historic moment with Nagarjuna, Shivraj Kumar & Prabhu

In the same advertisement, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are playing the roles of Katrina Kaif's parents. Read on to know more.

Amitabh Bachchan, who is quite active on social media, took to Twitter to share a BTS moment from his advertisement for a jeweller. He called the moment historic for him and wife Jaya for they shared the frame with 'legends of Indian film industry', Nagarjuna, Shivraj Kumar & Prabhu. The actor wrote," T 3419 - - Historic moment for Jaya and me .. 3 superstar sons of 3 Iconic Legends of Indian Film Industry, work together with us .. what honour .. Nagarjun - son Akkineni Nageshwara Rao, Telugu Shivraj Kumar - son Dr Raaj Kumar, Kannada Prabhu - son Shivaji Ganesan, Tamil."

He further elaborated about working with them on his blog. A part of the blog reads, “.. all of us working together in one project for a common client …. what an honour for Jaya and me .. the respect and the incredible following and presence of these icons of our Industry, is beyond expression ..” Katrina Kaif is also part of the ad campaign. Big B had shared photos from the same shoot and in the same, we saw Jaya and Amitabh Bachan as parents of new bride Katrina. In one of the photos, we saw Jaya and Big B dressed in tradition attires and ushered Kat to the mandap.

Speaking of Big B, he has many projects in his plate. We will see him Gulabo SItabo, Jhund, Chehre, Brahmastra and Uyarndha Manitha among others.

