Amitabh Bachchan shares pic of ‘a bewildered Ranbir’ from Ajooba sets as the film celebrates 30 years

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan shared some rare pictures on his blogs about the making of Ajooba in 1991 which completes 30 years of release. Ajooba was directed by Shashi Kapoor and little Ranbir was a visitor on set.

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan keeps a catalog of his daily posts on social media and blogs. His blog post day 4792 is about 30 years of Ajooba, a film directed by his long-time co-star Shashi Kapoor. Ajooba was a friendly nod of India-USSR co-production on a folklorish narrative that starred Amitabh in the lead role with , Amrish Puri, and Dimple Kapadia. The 179-minute feature was also produced by Shashi Kapoor and got released as a Russian film as well in the Soviet Union.

In his blog post, Amitabh shared a few rusty gems of images on sets and one of them had little with sister Riddhima and mother . Ranbir is looking mesmerized by the huge aura of Amitabh Bachchan as he is ogling at him with wide eyes. Ranbir had come to visit his father on the set but the moment got captured of his interaction with Amitabh. Amitabh also took to his Instagram and shared the post captioned, ‘30 years of AJOOBA!!.. how time has passed..’

In several vintage set photos that Amitabh shared, he could be seen wearing an almost superhero’s outfit in rather unique locations, and Shashi Kapoor carrying a stick in his hand. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan currently has five films lined up including Chehre, Jhund, Brahmastra, Mayday, and Goodbye. He is currently shooting for Goodbye which is directed by Vikas Bahl and co-stars Rashmika Mandanna, Pavail Gulati, and Neena Gupta. Reportedly Amitabh might also play one of the leading parts in Apple TV’s debut series in India called Shantaram.

