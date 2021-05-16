  1. Home
Amitabh Bachchan shares a PIC as he takes his second dose of COVID 19 vaccine

Amitabh Bachchan took to his official Instagram handle to share the news that he has taken the second dose of the Coronavirus vaccine.
6401 reads Mumbai Updated: May 16, 2021 09:14 am
Amitabh Bachchan takes second dose of vaccine Amitabh Bachchan shares a PIC as he takes his second dose of COVID 19 vaccine
Amid the second wave of Coronavirus, the central government has now allowed vaccination of all persons above the age of 18. It started on May 1 but before that, the government had opened it for the senior citizens. Many celebrities who have crossed the age limit of 45 years had taken the vaccine. Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan also took his first dose of the COVID 19 vaccine in April. And today he received his second dose of the Coronavirus vaccine. He shared the picture on his Instagram handle.

Big B shared the picture from the vaccination centre and captioned it as ‘दूसरा भी हो गया ! Covid वाला, Cricket वाला नहीं ! sorry sorry that was a really bad one.” The actor actually penned an interesting caption. He can be seen wearing a florescent colour green T shirt with his face covered with a mask. The actor took the first dose of the vaccine in early April and documented his experience writing a blog. “Vaccination done… All well… Did COVID test for family and staff yesterday… results came today… All good, all negative… So done the vaccine. All family done except Abhishek .. he be on location and shall do it on return soon in a few days," he had written.

Last year, Amitabh, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya were all tested positive for Coronavirus. Amitabh and Abhishek were admitted to the hospital.

Take a look at the post here:

The actor will be next seen in Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on the work front. He also has Chehre with Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. The trailer of the film has already been released. 

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan takes first jab of Covid vaccine, tests negative; Reveals Abhishek Bachchan yet to receive it

