Amitabh Bachchan shares PIC of him wearing oversized glasses in 70s; Ranveer Singh, Shweta Bachchan react

Amitabh Bachchan is an icon the true sense of the term. Even today, his fans imitate his style and fashion sense. Meanwhile, the actor today took a trip down memory lane and shared a photo of himself clicked during the 1970s. In the picture, he is seen wearing a white T-shirt and a pair of brown oversized sunglasses. In the caption, Big B noted that fashion from decades ago continues to remain relevant even today. In the caption, he said, “Fashions repeat... glares of the 70's... perhaps at the mahurat of Trishul or Man ji film and I see today's stars wearing similar.”

Acknowledging that Big B will always be the megastar of Bollywood and inspiration for many, actor Ranveer Singh said, “OG” with a fire emoji. Amitabh's daughter Shweta Bachchan wrote, "May I have these please!!!!!!" Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dropped red heart emojis. Rohit Bose said, "Omg (fire emojis)."

Amitabh followed his throwback picture with a recent photograph of himself in which he posed with his hands near his face with the palms facing outside, mimicking a camera. The actor wore a grey turtleneck sweater, matching pants, a red jacket and a scarf. He captioned the post, "… a question: does this (raised hands emojis) emoji depict film framing as in my Insta pic .. or prayers, hailing, excitement … or what? I thought it was film frame .. like good enough to be framed on film (pleading face emoji)." Reacting to his latest post, Shweta said, "Hahahahahahahah. No! But maybe you’ve found a whole new use for it."

Amitabh will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The film will release on September 9, 2022. He is also a part of Vikas Bahl's Goodbye, in which he will play the role of Bhaskar Prajapati. Apart from Amitabh, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta.

The veteran actor will also reunite with Deepika Padukone for The Intern remake and Project K. Apart from that, he also wrapped up his shoot for his upcoming project Uunchai starring Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. The release date of the film is still awaited.