Amitabh Bachchan shares a poster of his film Zanjeer as the action drama completes 47 years

Amitabh Bachchan and Pran starrer Zanjeer has completed 47 years today i.e. on May 11, 2020. Big B has recalled his fond memories by sharing the movie's poster.

There are certain movies that leave an imprint on the minds of the audience for a long time. One such movie is the 1973 action-drama featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Pran, and in the lead roles. It’s been almost four decades since Zanjeer hit the theatre screens but it still manages to strike a chord in the hearts of the movie lovers with its unique plot and impressive star cast. Today, the movie directed by Prakash Mehra completes 47 years.

On the special occasion, Amitabh Bachchan has shared a throwback poster of Zanjeer on social media to recount the fond memories related to the movie. The poster features Big B along with late veteran actor Pran who is seen striking an intense look with his beard on. Zanjeer is still accredited to have made Amitabh Bachchan a rising star and beginning a wave of action movies that started replacing the usual romantic dramas. The superstar plays the role of a cop in the movie.

Check out the poster below:

On the professional front, Big B has a whole lot of projects lined up as of now. He will be collaborating with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in Gulabo Sitabo. The superstar is teaming up with Emraan Hashmi for Chehre. He will also be seen in the much-awaited sports drama Jhund. Big B is a part of ’s Brahmastra co-starring , , and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead roles. He will reunite with Ramya Krishnan after almost 21 years for Uyarntha Manithan that has been directed by Tamilvannan.

