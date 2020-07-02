  1. Home
Amitabh Bachchan shares a poster of Sarkar as the film completes 15 years

It's a flashback Thursday for Amitabh Bachchan, what with "Sarkar" turning 15. The film was released on June 2, 2005.
Taking to social media, Big B shared a poster of the film, where he is seen exuding that iconic intense look that has become a trademark of the film.

"15 years of 'Sarkar'," he captioned the post.

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the crime drama also featured Abhishek Bachchan and Kay Kay Menon in pivotal roles, with Katrina Kaif essaying an impressive cameo.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

15 years of SARKAR ...!! घड़ियाँ दिन की बीत जाती हैं , सालों बाद ,छवि उनकी सामने आती है , याद आते हैं वो क्षण, वो चित्रण, अर्पण, दर्पण , कारण था प्रण, समर्पण, स्पष्टीकरण , की यही हो उदाहरण, इस रूपांतरण का आभूषण, फ़िल्मीकरण, चले वर्षों , रहे आमरण !! मंगलाचरण , मंगलाचरण, मंगलाचरण !!!

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

The success of the film spawned sequels. Varma went on to make "Sarkar Raj" in 2008 and "Sarkar 3" in 2017.

Speaking of Big B's upcoming projects, he will be seen in Rumi Jaffery's "Chehre", Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra" and Nagraj Manjule's "Jhund".

Credits :IANS

