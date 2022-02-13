Amitabh Bachchan shares powerful teaser of Jhund’s first song 'Aaya Ye Jhund'; Navya Nanda reacts

Recently, the makers of the upcoming sports biopic Jhund shared the trailer of the film and left fans in awe. And now to raise the curiosity of fans, makers have dropped an intriguing teaser of the first song of the film. Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday shared the powerful teaser of the new song Aaya Ye Jhund Hai on his social media handle. The full song will be out on February 14. His granddaughter Navya Nanda also reacted to his post.