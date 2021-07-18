  1. Home
Amitabh Bachchan shares rare PIC from Reshma Aur Shera look test; Fans say ‘Aap Sonu Sood jaise lag rahe'

Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback picture on his Instagram handle. He will be next seen in the film Goodbye which also stars Rashmika Mandanna
45793 reads Mumbai Updated: July 19, 2021 01:29 pm
Amitabh Bachchan,sonu sood,Reshma Aur Shera Amitabh Bachchan shares rare PIC from Reshma Aur Shera look test; Fans say ‘Aap Sonu Sood jaise lag rahe'
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan keeps sharing his pictures and videos on social handles. He loves connecting with his fans. But today on Sunday he took the internet by storm when he shared a throwback picture from his old days. The picture made his fans confused and they compared him with another actor Sonu Sood. Yes, you are reading it right. His picture reminded them of the actor. The photo was from the look test for his 1971 movie Reshma Aur Shera.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, he wrote, “my look test for film “Reshma aur Shera” .. 1969 .. I actually got selected”. In the photo, the actor is seen wearing a Rajasthani man's outfit. He also wore a large turban on his head, two necklaces and earrings. And he had also applied kohl in his eyes. To note, the film starred Sunil Dutt and Waheeda Rehman. Vinod Khanna, Raakhee, Ranjeet, K.N. Singh, Jayant and Amrish Puri were seen in the supporting roles.

Coming back to the picture, fans commented, “I don't want to disrespect Amitabh sir, but I am the only one who for a second got a glance of Sonu Sood sir in him?” Another fan wrote, “Sonu Sood.”

On the work front, he will be next seen in Goodbye, Brahamstra. His film Chehre trailer is also out. It was scheduled to release in April but owing to the pandemic it got postponed. He also has Jhund, Prabhas 21, Tera Yaar Hoon Main in his kitty.

