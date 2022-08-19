Amitabh Bachchan shares similar Janmashtami sequences from his and Abhishek Bachchan's films; Shweta REACTS

On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram and shared a video giving out glimpses of the Janmashtami celebrations from his 1982 movie, Khud-Daar and also a similar celebration clip from son Abhishek Bachchan's 2014 film Happy New Year. The two video clips from different films looked almost similar and fans were amazed to see the uncanny resemblance in both the scenes. Sharing the video, Big B wrote in Hindi, “Aala Re Aala Govinda Aala.”

Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan’s video

The video begins with a sequence from Amitabh's film where his character can be seen climbing a human pyramid to break the dahi handi, a common ritual on Janmashtami in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the video then moves to a scene from Farah Khan directorial with Abhishek's character doing the same sequence as Shah Rukh Khan, Sonu Sood, and Boman Irani watch.

Reacting to the video in the comment section, Amitabh's daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda wrote, “Oh AB @bachchan you made me laugh so much in this.” “Bollywood king of Shahenshah,” one of his fans commented. Another fan wrote, “Happy Janmastami.” Many fans dropped heart emoticons on the video. Pointing out the identical sequences’ decades apart, some fans wrote comments saying “like father like son.”

On the work front, Amitabh will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The film will release on September 9, 2022. He is also a part of Vikas Bahl's Goodbye, in which he will play the role of Bhaskar Prajapati. Apart from Amitabh, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta. The veteran actor will also reunite with Deepika Padukone for The Intern remake and Project K. Apart from that, he also wrapped up his shoot for his upcoming project Uunchai starring Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. The release date of the film is still awaited.

On the other hand, Abhishek will reportedly be seen in SSS 7, remake of 2019 Tamil film Oththa Seruppu Size 7. He will also return for the next season of his Prime Video web series Breathe: Into the Shadows next year.