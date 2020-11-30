Amitabh Bachchan shares a still from the photoshoot of a film that was never made; Fans pour praises on him

Amitabh Bachchan has some interesting projects like Brahmastra and Jhund lined up as of now. Meanwhile, check out his latest Instagram post.

There are times when actors sign films but they are never made owing to budget constraints and other related reasons. Amitabh Bachchan has also faced such a situation in his career and the megastar has talked about the same in a recent post that he has shared on his Instagram handle. Termed as Bollywood’s ‘Shehanshah,’ Big B has featured in multiple movies in the course of his acting career most of which have been declared hits at the box office.

Coming to the present context, the Brahmastra actor has shared a throwback still from one of his photoshoots for a film. A young Big B looks suave in a funky grey jacket teamed up with black tapered pants and a gun kept by his side. However, as has been revealed by him in the caption, the film was never made. Here’s what he writes, “a film that never got made .. styled, photo shot, titled .. but never got made .. pity.”

Check out the post below:

As soon as he shared this on Instagram, comments started pouring in from the fans most of whom tried cheering up the actor and showered praises on him. While one of them stated that the film would have been a superhit, another one called him a living legend. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the 12th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Apart from that, he has a few projects lined up that include Brahmastra co-starring , , and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Moreover, he also has Chehre and Jhund in the pipeline.

