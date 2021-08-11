Amitabh Bachchan shares teaser of new song for Independence Day; Tara Sutaria, Shraddha & others to accompany

August 15 marks the Independence Day of India, and it is celebrated with a lot of pomp and show every year. From common man to Bollywood celebs, everyone switches their patriotic mode on and enjoys the feeling of freedom. Well, this Independence Day is going to be a little more special as many of our Bollywood celebs have joined hands and come together to collaborate on a song that will be released on Independence Day weekend. Amitabh Bachchan shared a teaser of this special tribute on his Twitter handle.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Amitabh Bachchan posted a small clip of this song. The video begins with a flag being painted on the screen and Big B’s face appearing on the screen with his powerful voice saying, “Aaj pura Bharat ye kehna chah raha hai.” Sharing this teaser, Big B wrote, “Na Haare The Na Haare Hai .. #HumHindustani a song dedicated to all of you, from all of us .. Releasing this Independence weekend on August 13..”

Take a look:

T 3994 - Na Haare The Na Haare Hai .. #HumHindustani a song dedicated to all of you, from all of us .. Releasing this Independence weekend on 13th August .. #jaihind #humhindustanipic.twitter.com/CbFE7lVzPe — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 11, 2021

As you can see, the teaser ends with a poster that features big names from the acting and singing field. It includes Shraddha Kapoor, , Tara Sutaria, Lata Mangeshkar, Sonu Nigam and others.

Tara Sutaria too, shared the teaser on her Instagram stories. Her teaser had an addition, it began with her voice at the beginning and Tara’s face on it.

Hum Hindustani, as Big B’s caption suggests, is all set to release on August 13. How excited are you for this big collaboration?

