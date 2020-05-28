Amitabh Bachchan shares a THEN and NOW picture of himself along with a relatable, thoughtful POST

Gulabo Sitabo actor Amitabh Bachchan has recently shared a then and now picture of himself with a thoughtful post. Check it out.

Time and tide wait for no one and this is what Amitabh Bachchan has tried to showcase through the medium of his social media post. The megastar who is currently under home quarantine with his immediate family members often keeps on sharing thoughtful and at times, humorous posts on social media that grab the attention of his fans most of the time. Big B has now shared a then and now picture of himself along with a thoughtful post.

The Brahmastra actor writes, “Srinagar, Kashmir .. ‘KABHI KABHIE’ .. writing the verse for the song ‘kabhi kabhi mere dil mein khayaal aata hai ..’ AND .. Lucknow, month of May .. 44 years later ( 1976 to 2020 ) Gulabo Sitabo .. and song playing .. ‘ban ke madaari ka bandar.. “ He further writes, “Kya they aur kya bana dia (what have they made us).” Big B’s first picture is a throwback one in which he is seen wearing a blue cardigan while the second picture shows a glimpse of his character from Gulabo Sitabo.

Check out Amitabh Bachchan’s latest post below:

On the work front, the megastar will be next seen in the movie Gulabo Sitabo co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. Brahmastra that also features , , and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead roles. Amitabh Bachchan will then feature in a sports drama titled Jhund. He will team up with Emraan Hashmi for the mystery thriller, Chehre. Big B will be reuniting with Ramya Krishnan after a long period of 21 years for Uyarntha Manithan.

(ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan drops pic with Shweta, Abhishek as Amar Akbar Anthony turns 43; Says 'It beat Baahubali 2 BO')

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×