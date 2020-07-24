Amitabh Bachchan shares a thoughtful post about life as he undergoes COVID 19 treatment in hospital

As Amitabh Bachchan is battling COVID 19 at the moment, he has been sharing interesting posts on social media to stay in touch with his fans.

Ever since Amitabh Bachchan has been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID 19, he has been receiving outpouring love from his fans from all corners of the world. For the uninitiated, Amitabh was diagnosed with the deadly virus along with son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter in law and . The Bachchans are being treated at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital at the moment. And while the fans have been sending out best wishes for the legendary actor and his family, Big has made sure to stay in touch with his fans and has been expressing his gratitude towards fans time and again.

Besides, the Badla actor has also been sharing thoughtful posts on social media giving a different perspective towards life. Keeping with the trajectory of sharing such posts, Amitabh shared a new post which is grabbing a lot of attention as he wrote about keeping ego at bay in life. He wrote, “अंहकार में तीनों गए धन, वैभव और वंश। ना मानो तो देख लो, रावण, कौरव, कंस।“

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s recent Instagram post:

Meanwhile, Amitabh and Abhishek are said to be on their road to recovery at the moment and the media reports also suggested that they are likely to be discharged soon while Aishwarya and Aaradhya will continue to stay in the hospital for another couple of days. In fact, there were reports that the veteran actor has even been tested negative for COVID 19, however, he had rubbished the reports and called it fake news.

