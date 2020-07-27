Amitabh Bachchan shares a thoughtful post on enemies and success as he continues to battle COVID 19

As Amitabh Bachchan is battling COVID 19 and is admitted to Nanavati hospital, he shared a beautiful thought about making enemies and being successful in hi recent Instagram post.

It’s been over two weeks since Amitabh Bachchan has been tested positive for COVID 19 along with son Abhishek Bachchan. The father-son duo has been admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital and is being treated there at the moment. Ever since the news of Big B’s COVID 19 diagnosis surfaced, the entire nation has been sending best wishes for the well being of the legendary actor. Overwhelmed with the adulation coming his way, the Badla star has also ensured that he keeps in touch with his fans through social media.

The veteran actor has been sharing interesting updates about his COVID 19 battle from the hospital. After talking about the loneliness in the isolation ward during the treatment, Amitabh has shared another thoughtful post wherein he spoke about making enemies and being successful. He shared a cute picture of himself in wearing a woollen cap and had kisses all over the face. “दुश्मन बनाने के लिए ज़रूरी नही लड़ा जाए, आप थोड़े कामयाब हो जाओ तो वो ख़ैरात में मिलेंगें " ~ In order to make enemies it is not essential to fight .. just be a little successful, you'll get them at a pittance,” Amitabh wrote in the caption.

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s post.

Meanwhile, and , who were also tested positive for COVID 19 and were hospitalised lately, have been discharged and have returned home. Sharing the news with his fans, Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, “Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff.”

