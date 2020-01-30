Amitabh Bachchan shares a throwback photo of Abhishek Bachchan when he was born on Basant Panchami

On Basant Panchami, a fan had shared a throwback picture of newborn Abhishek Bachchan with father Amitabh which was retweeted by Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan is one such megastar who needs no introduction. The superstar is quite active on social media. Having spanned a half-century in the industry, Amitabh Bachchan has garnered a lot of love from his fans. From his political stance, poems, throwback pictures, videos, Big B loves to entertain his fans on social media. Recently, photos of Mr. Bachchan with and had created a stir on the internet. Not only with Katrina and Mrs. Bachchan, but Amitabh Bachchan also posted a photo with Regina Cassandra, Nidhhi Agerwal, Manu Warrier, Reba Monica John, and others.

Recently, a fan had shared a throwback picture of newborn Abhishek Bachchan with father Amitabh at a hospital which was retweeted by Amitabh Bachchan. Sharing the picture, the fan wrote, "Abhishek Bachchan born on Basant Panchami ... Happy Birthday @juniorbachchan and Happy #BasantPanchami @SrBachchan." Sharing the picture, Big B commented with a 'Yes'. For the uninitiated, Abhishek was born on 5th February 1976. And talking about the festival Basant Panchami which was on 29th January 2020, it is a festival that marks the preparation for the arrival of spring.

Check out the picture here:

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with and . He will also be seen sharing the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, with Emraan Hashmi in Chehre and Jhund. Jhund is a sports film based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer. Directed by Nagraj Manjule, the film is all set to hit the theaters on 8th May 2020.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Regina Cassandra, Nidhhi and others pose for an EPIC photo

Credits :Twitter

Read More