Amitabh Bachchan shares a throwback PIC of wife Jaya Bachchan posing as Swami Vivekananda from a Bengali film

Amitabh Bachchan has recently shared a throwback picture of wife Jaya Bachchan from one of her Bengali films which were left incomplete. Check out the picture.

If there is one celeb from the Bollywood film industry who is known to be quite active on social media, it is superstar Amitabh Bachchan. The Chehre actor never fails to impress his fan following by sharing humorous and quirky posts on his social media handles. A few hours back, Big B caught everyone’s attention again after having suggested an abbreviation for his upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. His hilarious post regarding the new generation has left everyone in splits.

As we speak of this, the superstar has shared yet another picture on his Instagram handle which is simply unmissable. It happens to be a throwback monochrome picture of Big B’s wife who is seen posing as Swami Vivekananda. The superstar throws some light on the details of the photo saying that it is a glimpse from her Bengali film titled Dagtar Babu. He also mentions that the film was left incomplete.

Check out the picture shared by Big B below:

Although the picture appears to be quite blurry, there is no second doubt about this fact that Jaya Ji bears a striking resemblance to Swami Vivekananda in the same. On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan has some interesting projects coming up this year including Gulabo Sitabo, Chehre, Brahmastra, and Jhund. The superstar is currently busy shooting for ’s Brahmastra co-starring and in the lead roles. He has also been sharing BTS pictures from the sets on social media.

