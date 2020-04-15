Amitabh Bachchan shares a throwback picture of him from his very first magazine shoot in the 60s

Amitabh Bachchan gives a glimpse of his first-ever magazine photoshoot from the 60s.

Amitabh Bachchan recently treated his fans sharing a throwback picture of himself from the 60s. Along with the picture, Big B also shared his experience shooting for a film magazine for the very first time. He revealed that the picture happens to be from his first-ever magazine photoshoot which was for Star & Style, one of the leading magazines of those times that stood neck to neck with Filmfare magazine. Dressed in a green coloured, full sleeves T-shirt, Big B is seen holding two iron structures for support as he poses for the camera.

The 77-year-old is now a megastar in Bollywood. Amitabh Bachchan is a name not only known in India but the entire world. However, the man who is known for his confidence and great personality was once a shy young boy as seen in this picture. The blast from the past takes us back to the 1960s when Amitabh Bachchan shot for a magazine for the first time and the actor reminisces his good old days when he stepped in the film industry.

"My very first photoshoot for a film magazine after joining the Industry in 1969 .. it was for the ‘Star & Style’ the only other prominent film mag., along with Filmfare at the time," Big B disclosed. "I was pushed and goaded into - a most reticent reluctant and very self-conscious shy me - by the most famed and feared journalist of the times - Devayani Chaubal .. obviously there was no ‘star’ or ‘style’ in the project .. but Devyani thought so .. a strong-minded lady, ever dressed in a shining white sari .. always !!!" Amitabh Bachchan added.

Credits :Instagram

