Amitabh Bachchan shares a throwback picture with Rishi Kapoor from Naseeb; Remembers the 'amazing time'

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Amitabh Bachchan shares a still from the 1982 film Naseeb while shooting with Rishi Kapoor for a song titled Rang Jaamaake.

The outbreak of Coronavirus has affected millions of people around the world. Due to the lockdown, citizens have been urged to stay indoors and maintain social distancing. Even Bollywood celebrities have been requesting fans through social media to stay home and stay safe. Amitabh Bachchan has also been spreading awareness to help fight the deadly virus by staying indoors. Recently, Big B treated his fans with a throwback picture himself from the 60s sharing his experience shooting for a film magazine for the very first time.

And now, Mr. Bachchan has shared another throwback picture in which he is seen posing with . The black and white photo is from the 1981 film Naseeb which was a comedy film produced and directed by Manmohan Desai and written by Kader Khan. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Rishi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, Reena Roy, Kim Yashpal, Pran, Kader Khan, Amjad Khan, Prem Chopra, Shakti Kapoor, Amrish Puri and Yusuf Khan. The pic shared was taken while shooting for the song 'Rang Jaamaake', where Rishi Kapoor is seen dressed up as Charlie Chaplin while standing with Big B.

Sharing the still, Big B tweeted, "T 3502 - Shooting for the song 'rang jaamaake' for film NASEEB , on a revolving set restaurant put up at Chandivili Studios .. Chintu ( Rishi Kapoor) as Chaplin, moi as matador .. ManMohanDesai, the crazy genius director .. song scenes action all on set on fire .. amazing times."

T 3502 - Shooting for the song 'rang jaamaake' for film NASEEB , on a revolving set restaurant put up at Chandivili Studios .. Chintu ( Rishi Kapoor) as Chaplin, moi as matador .. ManMohanDesai, the crazy genius director .. song scenes action all on set on fire .. amazing times pic.twitter.com/ayrqq2Qe3i — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 15, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, before the lockdown, Big B was shooting for Brahmastra co-starring and which has been directed by Ayan Mukerji. He will also be collaborating with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo. The superstar will also be seen alongside Emraan Hashmi in the mystery thriller, Chehre. He will be teaming up with Ramya Krishnan after almost 21 years in the Tamil movie, Uyarndha Manithan. He will star in a sports drama titled Jhund which has been directed by Nagraj Manjule.

