Amitabh Bachchan shares a throwback video of himself with father Harivansh Rai Bachchan and family; Watch

Amitabh Bachchan reposts an old video where the actor is seen in conversation with father Harivansh Rai Bachchan and enjoying his time with family.

Amitabh Bachchan is a name that needs no introduction. Apart from his contribution to cinema, the actor is known for his political stance, poems, occasional playback singing and more. The veteran actor has hosted 10 seasons of Kaun Banega Crorepati and has now become the face of the show. Bachchan's are one of the most reputed families of Bollywood with Big B being the torchbearer of the Bachchan clan.

Having spanned a half-century in the industry, Amitabh Bachchan has garnered a lot of love from his fans. Giving innumerable blockbuster hits on the silver screen, the actor has an unmatchable fanbase. Recently, one of Big B's fans posted an old video of the actor with his family while Amitabh Bachchan reposted the same on his Twitter handle. As seen in the video, the actor is seen in conversation with his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan and mother Teji Bachchan. Wifey is also a part of the video and all of them seem to be having a good and fun-filled family time.

such moments .. loved and lived again and again https://t.co/Pjwivg8gzf — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 11, 2020

Reposting the throwback video, Big B wrote, "such moments .. loved and lived again and again”. Meanwhile, on the work front, 2020 seems like a busy year for Amitabh Bachchan as the actor has a bunch of films in his kitty. Big B will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus Brahmastra. He will also be seen sharing the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Gulabo Sitabo and with Emraan Hashmi in Chehre.

