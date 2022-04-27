Amitabh Bachchan shares trivia about Khaike Pan Banaraswala from Don related to Abhishek Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan - the megastar of Indian Cinema is known for his presence on social media. The legendary actor is often seen sharing interesting posts on Twitter and Instagram that leaves the fans intrigued. From pics from the sets to throwback pics, Amitabh Bachchan’s social media activities never fail to grab attention. However, Amitabh Bachchan’s recent post is making headlines as he shared an interesting trivia about his popular song Khaike Pan Banaraswala from the 1978 release Don and revealed that it had a connection with Abhishek Bachchan.

Big B shared a short clip of himself dancing to the song Khaike Pan Banaraswala in the movie. But the clip had a twist as it had the song Macha Re from Abhishek Bachchan’s Dasvi being played in the background. In the caption, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he had copied some of Abhishek’s dance moves for Khaike Pan Banaraswala. He wrote, “Some of the moves were a copy of Abhishek when he was a kid, he used to dance like that .. he moved sideways always”. Soon Abhishek took to the comment section and wrote, “Haha… Still moving sideways”.

Check out Amitabh Bachchan’s post here:

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is currently making the headlines for his upcoming movie Runway 34 with Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Boman Irani. Helmed by Ajay Devgn, the movie is inspired by true events. Recently, Big B spoke about his experience of working with Ajay and heaped praises on him. He said, “In the movie, he was not just being an actor but was also the producer as well as the director. Becoming all three of them, and doing justice to all the roles has indeed been challenging for him”. Runway 34 is slated to release on April 29 and will be clashing with Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2.

