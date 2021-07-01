Amitabh Bachchan shares an uber cool PIC of riding a Harley; Here’s how granddaughter Navya Nanda reacts

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a picture of him riding a Harvel Davidson bike. Navya Naveli Nanda reacted. Scroll further to check out the picture.

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan diligently updates his social media with interesting posts for his numerous fans and followers. He is active on all major social media platforms and also has a blog that he fills with interesting thoughts, anecdotes, and facts. He constantly gives his fans a glimpse into the life of the superstar by using social platforms as a window. Yesterday he has shared a picture of an adorable dog from one of his film sets. In the caption, he called the furry friend ‘my costar’. Prior to that, he had shared an interesting anecdotal fact from a film called ‘Naseeb’. He elaborated on how the massive climax of the film was created on a revolving set without the help of CGI and VFX.

Amitabh Bachchan, on Wednesday, shared a picture of him riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle. The image is an old poster from one of his films titled ‘Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap’, which was released in 2011. In the picture, Amitabh Bachchan is wearing a black leather jacket with dark hair riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle. In the caption, he wrote, “riding a Harley is a world of its own”. ‘Good Newwz’ actress Kiara Advani reacted to the picture by liking the post. Several other fans wrote complimentary things for the superstar and praised his look. , who often cheers for her grandfather commented on the picture by writing, “The coolest” along with a fire emoji.

Take a look at the post:

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is one of the busiest actors in the Hindi film industry. He has several major motion pictures waiting in the wings including ‘Brahmastra’ where he is starring alongside and in the Ayan Mukerji directorial.

