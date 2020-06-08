Amitabh Bachchan shares a unique post on modesty as his film Mr Natwarlal completes 41 years; See Photos

As Amitabh Bachchan's 1971 film Mr. Natwarlal clocks 41 years, the megastar treated fans with a few stills from the movie and a special post.

Amitabh Bachchan is among those actors who are quite active on social media and never fail to impress fans with their amazing posts. Due to the lockdown, Mr. Bachchan has become more active and has his social media game on point. From sharing selfies to some hilarious post, Big B has been updating fans about his quarantine life. From posting throwback pictures to sharing some amazing poetries, Mr. Bachchan has left no stone unturned. Recently, Big B had shared a hilarious graph of 2020 where he showed the increase and decrease of various things and their importance this year.

And today, as Amitabh Bachchan's film Mr.Natwarlal completes 41 years, the megastar has shared a unique post on modesty on his social media accounts remembering the film. Sharing a few stills from the movie and a current picture of Amitabh with folded hands, Big B wrote, "Life mein vinamr hona achcha hai .. lekin yaar .. kabhi kabhi thodi si 'tadi' bhi honi chahiye .. hain ki nahin ? Life में विनम्र होना अच्छा है ; लेकिन यार , कभी कभी थोड़ी सी 'तड़ी ' भी होनी चाहिए , है की नहीं ? 41 years Mr Natwarlal !!" (It is good to be modest in life; But man, sometimes there should be a little 'tadi', isn't it)

For the uninitiated, directed by Rakesh Kumar, Mr. Natwarlal stars Amitabh Bachchan, , Ajit Khan and Amjad Khan. The 1971 movie revolves around Natwarlal whose elder brother is framed for bribery and then he decides to avenge his brother's humiliation and thus poses as a crime lord. The name of the film and lead character was inspired by a notorious Indian conman, Natwarlal.

Meanwhile, on the work front, before the lockdown, Big B was shooting for Brahmastra co-starring and which has been directed by Ayan Mukerji. He will also be collaborating with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo which will be releasing on OTT on 12th June 2020. The superstar will also be seen alongside Emraan Hashmi in the mystery thriller, Chehre. He will be teaming up with Ramya Krishnan after almost 21 years in the Tamil movie, Uyarndha Manithan. He will star in a sports drama titled Jhund which has been directed by Nagraj Manjule.

