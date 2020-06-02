Amitabh Bachchan shares uplifting poetic words written by his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan amid lockdown

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Amitabh Bachchan shares an inspirational poem penned by his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan is among those actors who are quite active on social media and never fail to impress fans with their amazing posts. Due to the lockdown, Amitabh Bachchan has become more active and has his social media game on point. Mr. Bachchan has been updating fans about his quarantine life. From posting throwback pictures to sharing some amazing poetries, Mr. Bachchan has left no stone unturned. The megastar has also been urging fans to stay indoors and maintain social distancing. Big B enjoys a massive fan following on his handles for all the obvious reasons.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan shared an inspirational poem which was penned by his father and poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. The poem shares a message of not giving up and to not be demotivated and stop trying even if a worse situation occurs. Sharing a page of the poem Andhere Ka Deepak, Bib B wrote, "Yes the night is dark & deep, but when was it not permitted to light a small lamp ! When the dreamed home you built with affection & love, was drowned in destruction, when was it not permitted to pick up little bricks & stones to rebuild a small peaceful hut again ..... in the poetic uplifting words of my revered Babu ji, ..Harivansh Rai Bachchan."

(Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan compares life lessons with lockdown lessons)

Meanwhile, on the work front, before the lockdown, Big B was shooting for Brahmastra co-starring and which has been directed by Ayan Mukerji. He will also be collaborating with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo. The superstar will also be seen alongside Emraan Hashmi in the mystery thriller, Chehre. He will be teaming up with Ramya Krishnan after almost 21 years in the Tamil movie, Uyarndha Manithan. He will star in a sports drama titled Jhund which has been directed by Nagraj Manjule.

Check out Amitabh Bachchan's post here:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×