Amitabh Bachchan shares a vintage PIC with Jaya Bachchan on wedding anniversary; Thanks fans ‘for greetings’

Amitabh Bachchan has shared the actual wedding pic on his wedding anniversary. Several fans and celebrities have greeted and congratulated him warmly.

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the few veteran actors who is very active on all social media platforms. He often shares glimpses of the personal life in the form of pictures and videos. Recently he shared a rare vintage pic with on his handle. The picture belongs to 3rd June 1973 when he got married to Jaya Bachchan nearly a month after the release of his mega-blockbuster Zanjeer, which also starred his life partner. He shared a collage of pictures clicked during the wedding. Both Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan are looking absolutely fantastic in their respective wedding attire.

Upon sharing an old glimpse of his life, he captioned the picture by writing, "June 3, 1973 .. thank you all for your greetings on our Anniversary.” Several celebrities reacted in the comment section with utter warmth. Dia Mirza wrote, “Happy Anniversary” along with heart emoticons and Maniesh Paul shared similar sentiments. Rahul Dev also commented on the post to congratulate one of the icons of Indian cinema and wrote, “A very happy and blessed anniversary Dear sir.” Many fans also reacted to the milestone and one user very warmly wrote, “Happy anniversary to both of you.. God bless you.”

Take a look at the post:

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer ‘Chehre’ was supposed to release on 9 April 2021 but got postponed due to COVID-related circumstances. Amitabh Bachchan has multiple films lined up along with the much anticipated starrer ‘Brahmastra’ and Mayday, where is directing and also starring in the film. He is also doing ‘Goodbye’ co-starring Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna.

