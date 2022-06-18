Amitabh Bachchan shares VINTAGE PIC of ‘mile-long’ queues for 1978 film Don: Kya din the wo bhi

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most legendary actors to have graced the celluloid of Indian cinema. In his decades-long career, the senior actor has wooed the audience in several roles from films of nearly every genre. An admirer of technology, Big B loves to keep active on his social media space. Every other day, he shares posts on Instagram and Twitter, keeping his millions of fans worldwide entertained. Keeping up with this trajectory, yesterday, he took to the ‘gram yet again and posted an unseen vintage photo from 1978! Yes, you read that right. In the picture, one can see the long queues of people who had come to get an advance booking for Big B’s film Don.

The priceless black and white photo shared by Amitabh Bachchan, showcased several queues of people who stood in line to get a ticket for Big B’s classic film Don. Sharing this photo, the actor reminisced about the time and marvelled at the bygone days where he delivered 5 blockbusters in a year. The caption read, “Advance booking of my film DON .. ! And they said .. THEY .. that the queues were a mile long (sad emoji) ... released in 1978 .. 44 years !! (sad emoji) AND these also released same year : DON, Kasme Vaade, Trishul, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Ganga Ki Saugandh .. 5 Blockbusters in one year !! (sad emoji) .. some of them ran more than 50 weeks ..Kya din the wo bhi !!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B has several projects in the pipeline. He will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s mythological fantasy drama Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy. The film’s trailer dropped recently, and it received a positibe response. It will hit cinemas on the 9th of September. Apart from this, he also has Goodbye with Rashmika Mandanna, Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan, and the remake of The Intern with Deepika Padukone.

