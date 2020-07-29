Amitabh Bachchan shares words of wisdom with snap of what’s keeping him warm in these circumstances; See Pics

Amitabh Bachchan opens up about what keeps him warm during these tough circumstances and shares words of wisdom.

Amitabh Bachchan is undergoing treatment for COVID-19. Ever since he was admitted, the actor who is an avid social media user has been connecting with his fans and followers with regular updates and sharing his words of wisdom. Most recently, he took to his social media account and opened up about what keeps him warm during “these trying circumstances.”

On Tuesday night, the actor took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of his feet with woollen clogs alongside a picture of wooden clogs from the Netherlands. He compared the two in a collage and captioned it, “the beautiful Dutch clogs of the Netherlands .. and my own woollen clogs to keep me warm in these trying circumstances.” Post his update about what’s keeping him warm during the nights, the actor earlier today took to his Instagram account and shared words of wisdom explaining the meaning of the word Vivek to his followers.

Here is Amitabh Bachchan's post:

In a throwback picture of the actor, he captioned it explaining the meaning of the word Vivek. “Vivek - Sapience, sense of right-wrong, discretion, prudence, conduct. Vivek is used in every Indian language... add a suffix ‘um’ for Telugu, Tamil, Kannad, Malayalam... or an ‘ah’ for Punjabi, Jut, Marathi, Gujarati, Kashmiri etc... The word Vivek means the same…”

Additionally, he posted another picture of himself and captioned it words of wisdom saying, “" एक हल्का सा हवा का झोंका जलते “दीपक” को बुझा सकता है पर “अगरबत्ती” को नहीं…

क्योंकि जो “महकता” है वही पुरा जीवन आनंदित रहता है..., और जो “जलता” है वह खुद बुझ जाता है" ef ("A light breeze can extinguish the burning "lamp" but not the "incense sticks". Because the one who is "great", the whole life is blissful ..., and the one who "burns" extinguishes himself.”)

The actor has also been posting on his blog quite often about his time in isolation. In one of his tweets lately, the actor dismissed reports that claimed he tested negative for COVID-19 after a week of treatment.

