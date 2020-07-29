  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan shares words of wisdom with snap of what’s keeping him warm in these circumstances; See Pics

Amitabh Bachchan opens up about what keeps him warm during these tough circumstances and shares words of wisdom.
27082 reads Mumbai
News,Amitabh Bachahan Amitabh Bachchan shares words of wisdom with snap of what’s keeping him warm in these circumstances; See Pics
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Amitabh Bachchan is undergoing treatment for COVID-19. Ever since he was admitted, the actor who is an avid social media user has been connecting with his fans and followers with regular updates and sharing his words of wisdom. Most recently, he took to his social media account and opened up about what keeps him warm during “these trying circumstances.” 

On Tuesday night, the actor took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of his feet with woollen clogs alongside a picture of wooden clogs from the Netherlands. He compared the two in a collage and captioned it, “the beautiful Dutch clogs of the Netherlands .. and my own woollen clogs to keep me warm in these trying circumstances.”  Post his update about what’s keeping him warm during the nights, the actor earlier today took to his Instagram account and shared words of wisdom explaining the meaning of the word Vivek to his followers. 

Here is Amitabh Bachchan's post: 

In a throwback picture of the actor, he captioned it explaining the meaning of the word Vivek. “Vivek - Sapience, sense of right-wrong, discretion, prudence, conduct. Vivek is used in every Indian language... add a suffix ‘um’ for Telugu, Tamil, Kannad, Malayalam... or an ‘ah’ for Punjabi, Jut, Marathi, Gujarati, Kashmiri etc... The word Vivek means the same…” 

Additionally, he posted another picture of himself and captioned it words of wisdom saying, “" एक हल्का सा हवा का झोंका जलते “दीपक” को बुझा सकता है पर “अगरबत्ती” को नहीं…

क्योंकि जो “महकता” है वही पुरा जीवन आनंदित रहता है..., और जो “जलता” है वह खुद बुझ जाता है" ef ("A light breeze can extinguish the burning "lamp" but not the "incense sticks". Because the one who is "great", the whole life is blissful ..., and the one who "burns" extinguishes himself.”)

The actor has also been posting on his blog quite often about his time in isolation. In one of his tweets lately, the actor dismissed reports that claimed he tested negative for COVID-19 after a week of treatment.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan reveals he sings at night while in isolation ward as COVID 19 treatment continues

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor
List of interesting things you may not know about Karishma Tanna
Sushant Singh Rajput never misbehaved with anyone; hoped our stars aren’t faulty: Swastika Mukherjee
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Anonymous 1 hour ago

This guy is delusional and obviously has some problems of egoism and grandeur..his this tweet praising himself blatantly and shamelessly and his recent twitter post insulting another twitter user(questioning that mans parentage) show how pompous And arrogant Bachchan is. Unbelievable

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement