Amitabh Bachchan clicked in colourful kurta, greets fans outside his bungalow on 80th birthday; PICS
Amitabh Bachchan was snapped with his daughter Shweta Bachchan outside his bungalow today.
Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 80th birthday today and it is indeed a special day for all movie lovers and his fans. Social media is filled with wishes for the actor and everyone is sharing pictures and videos of the megastar to send him wishes on his special day. Several celebrities also have taken to their social media handles to give all their fans a visual treat by sharing a picture and video of them with the legend. Last night, the Goodbye actor grabbed all the attention when he stepped out of his house at midnight to greet his fans. And now, yet again, the actor was snapped outside his bungalow along with his daughter Shweta Bachchan.
Amitabh Bachchan snapped outside his bungalow
In the pictures, we can see Amitabh Bachchan looking fine in a colourful kurta. He was clicked sitting in his car as she entered his bungalow. He sported a big smile on his face as he waved at his fans from inside the car. We can also his fans gathered outside and the moment they saw Big B, they began cheering. Fans, ready to catch a glimpse of the megastar had mobile phones and cameras ready. Once the actor stepped out of his car, he waved and greeted his fans.
Check out the pictures:
Amitabh Bachchan's work front
On the work front, Amitabh was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead. The actor's latest comedy-drama film Goodbye is currently running in the theatres. It also featured Neena Gupta with Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta, Shivin Narang, Shayank Shukla, newcomer Abhishekh Khan, and Arun Bali play supporting roles. Goodbye was theatrically released on 7 October 2022 and received positive reviews from critics.
Next, the Satte Pe Satta actor also has Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai in the pipeline. The film also has Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta and Sarika. It is scheduled for theatrical release on 11 November 2022.
