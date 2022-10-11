Amitabh Bachchan clicked in colourful kurta, greets fans outside his bungalow on 80th birthday; PICS

Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 80th birthday today and it is indeed a special day for all movie lovers and his fans. Social media is filled with wishes for the actor and everyone is sharing pictures and videos of the megastar to send him wishes on his special day. Several celebrities also have taken to their social media handles to give all their fans a visual treat by sharing a picture and video of them with the legend. Last night, the Goodbye actor grabbed all the attention when he stepped out of his house at midnight to greet his fans. And now, yet again, the actor was snapped outside his bungalow along with his daughter Shweta Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan snapped outside his bungalow

In the pictures, we can see Amitabh Bachchan looking fine in a colourful kurta. He was clicked sitting in his car as she entered his bungalow. He sported a big smile on his face as he waved at his fans from inside the car. We can also his fans gathered outside and the moment they saw Big B, they began cheering. Fans, ready to catch a glimpse of the megastar had mobile phones and cameras ready. Once the actor stepped out of his car, he waved and greeted his fans. Check out the pictures: