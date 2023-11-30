Amitabh Bachchan showers blessings on Abhishek Bachchan-Agastya Nanda; shares PICS from Sam Bahadur screening

The makers of the movie Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal, held a special screening before the film's release. Many Bollywood celebrities attended the event, including Abhishek Bachchan and his nephew Agastya Nanda. Now, Amitabh Bachchan has showered his blessings on the pictures of the two of them.

Amitabh Bachchan showers his love and blessings on Abhishek Bachchan and Agastya Nanda

Today on November 30, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle to share pictures of Abhishek Bachchan and Agastya Nanda from Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur’s screening. Sharing the pictures, he blessed both his “blood,” Abhishek Bachchan and Agastya Nanda and wrote, “Blood flows, both of them have Bachchan, his blessings are always on you both.”

