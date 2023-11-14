Amitabh Bachchan showers praise on son Abhishek Bachchan as Dostana turns 15: 'What a look'

Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, and John Abraham starrer 2008 Dostana remains one of the finest comedy films to come out of Bollywood in recent years. Today, as the film clocked 15 years, Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handle to praise his son on the special occasion. Let's find out what he shared.

Amitabh Bachchan praises son as Dostana clocks 15

Today, November 14th marks 15 years since Dostana was released. On this special occasion, Amitabh Bachchan took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise his son Abhishek Bachchan. Retweeting a video of the comedy flick from a fan account, Big B wrote: "what style .. what swag .. what a look .. what a variety in every film Abhishek .. bless you !!! .. the best"

Check out his post!

About Dostana

Dostana is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Karan Johar. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra, Bobby Deol, Kirron Kher and Boman Irani. It follows the story of two straight men pretending to be gay to get a flat. Dostana explored the subject of homosexuality at a time when mainstream films rarely touched the subject. Upon release, the film became a critical and commercial success. It also started many fashion trends in the country, especially of PC's golden saree.

Workwise, Big B was recently seen in the action thriller Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. He will be next seen in the bilingual science fiction action film Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin. The film also stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani and is slated to release next year.

He is also making his Tamil debut with Thalaivar 170 which also stars Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan. It marks Big B's reunion with Rajini after Mukul Anand's 1991 film Hum. He is also lending his voice to a Kannada film Butterfly.

