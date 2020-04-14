Amitabh Bachchan shows how to maintain social distancing as he shares throwback photo of him talking on phone

Today, Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback photo on social media urging people to maintain social distancing amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Take a look!

When it comes to Instagram and Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan is one actor who uses the social media platform to spread awareness about topical and current issues plaguing the nation, and as we speak, there is only one thing on everyone’s mind and that being, Coronavirus. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and announced that due to the pandemic, the nationwide lockdown will be extended until May 3, 2020 and thereby, PM urged that the only way to curb the virus is to stay indoors and maintain social distancing.

Almost every day, Amitabh Bachchan pens down heartfelt notes on social media as he engages with his fans, and in the latest, the Paa actor shared his feelings with his fans vis-a-via the Coronavirus crisis as he sent out a message asking everyone to maintain social distancing to curb the virus. Yes, Amitabh Bachchan shared a collage of two photos- one was a throwback picture from his younger days in which he is seen talking to somebody over the phone and in another image that is posted alongside the old photo, Big B is seen signaling using a phone. Alongside the monochrome photo, Big B wrote, “Of this there is no doubt at all, that during this pandemic, .. irrespective of caste colour creed or belief.. friend, acquaintance or unknown .. never before and perhaps never after has one human shown so much concern and sympathy for another .. there is but one common refrain on every lip .. be safe , be protected…”

Ever since PM Narendra Modi urged the citizens of the country to extend their support towards the relief funds, Big B extended his support as he announced that he will distribute 2000 packets of food daily to provide lunch and dinner to the needy across Mumbai amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Not just this, Amitabh Bachchan had also announced that that he will provide monthly ration to one lakh households of daily wage workers associated with the All India Film Employees Confederation. On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Badla starring and next, he will be seen in Brahmastra and Gulabo Sitabo.

Check out Amitabh Bachchan's post here as he urges everyone to maintain socail distancing amidst Coronavirus pandemic:

