Amitabh Bachchan silently charters 3 flights to send 500 migrants to their hometown in Varanasi

Last month, Amitabh Bachchan had arranged for 10 buses to send migrant workers from Mumbai to different parts of Uttar Pradesh. Read on to know more.
As Sonu Sood continues to do the noble cause of sending migrants all across the country back to their hometown, superstar Amitabh Bachchan has followed suit. According to a latest report, Big B sent as many as 500 migrants back home to Varanasi via flight. The superstar managed to arrange three flights for the same and send these migrants to their hometown. Last month, Big B had arranged for 10 buses to send migrant workers from Mumbai home to different parts of Uttar Pradesh. 

A source told Mid-Day, "Everything is being done with utmost discretion as Bachchanji doesn’t want it to be publicised. He was moved by the plight of the migrant workers and decided to help them. He has chartered the Indigo Airlines’ Varanasi-bound flight that is scheduled to depart on Wednesday morning. The 180 migrants scheduled to travel on the morning flight have been asked to report to the airport at 6 am. The initial plan was to send them home by train, but the logistics didn’t work out."

The superstar has stepped up to help those in need amid COVID 19 crisis. The report also revealed that Big B's close aide is monitoring the situation and organising transport for migrants to reach different parts of the country. The actor has also tied up with Haji Ali Trust and Pir Makhdum Saheb Trust to distribute 4,500 cooked food packets everyday at various locations in Mumbai. 

