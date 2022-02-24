Amitabh Bachchan smashes glass in new action-packed PIC; Fans say 'Kya baat hai'

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan enjoys a massive fan following on social media and he keeps sharing every little and big thing with his fans. The actor is known for his sassy, witty, and quirky attitude. Earlier, the actor shared the poster of his upcoming movie Jhund as the trailer got released. He will play the role of a football coach in this movie. Just a while back, Big B channeled his inner Hindi film hero and posted an action-packed photo on Instagram.

In the photo, the megastar was seen smashing a glass in a true Hindi film hero style. The actor looked super fit as he wore a black outfit. While sharing the photo, he wrote, “After 53 years and age 80 ... there are some things that never change ... ACTION.” As soon as he posted the photo, his fans went gaga over it and started pouring comment section with sweet comments and heart emoticons. A fan wrote, “Kya baat hai”. Another fan commented, “Awesome picture.”

See Amitabh Bachchan's post here:

Jhund is directed by Nagraj Manjule and is based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of Nagpur's NGO Slum Soccer and this is Big B's first collaboration with the director who is known for films like Sairat and Fandry.

Apart from Jhund, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in the film Brahmastra which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in key roles. He will also be next seen in the movie Runway 34 which is directed by Ajay Devgn.

