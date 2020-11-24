Amitabh Bachchan sneakily clicks Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan in a BTS selfie on set; Says 'Family at work'

On Tuesday, Amitabh Bachchan was joined by his family, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Jaya Bachchan on the sets of a shoot. The senior star proudly shared a sneak peek of his 'family at work' and left fans in awe.

For any Bollywood, a day at work becomes fun when their family also joins in for a shoot, and speaking of this, Amitabh Bachchan seemed to be enjoying such a day today. The senior star took to social media to share a sneak peek of his workday with daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and wife . The megastar has been busy shooting for KBC 12 and his other projects amid the current pandemic. He also has been taking all the precautions to protect himself from the ongoing COVID 19 spread.

Amid this, on Tuesday, Big B shared a behind-the-scenes selfie with Shweta and Jaya Bachchan. In the photo, Big B was seen all set to shoot in a yellow Kurta with traditional jewellery and a pagdi. Behind him, we could see Shweta clad in cream and golden saree with perfectly done makeup and hair. She is also seen sporting a white mask on the sets. On the other hand, Jaya Bachchan is seen sporting a hot pink saree with a blue mask in the photo. While Shweta and Jaya Bachchan seemed unaware of the photo being taken, Big B smiled widely while clicking it. He shared it on Instagram with his fans.

Sharing the photo with daughter and wife, Big B wrote, "Family at work." Seeing the trio in one frame, fans could not help but gush over them. Many fans were all hearts for the selfie.

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's selfie with Shweta and Jaya Bachchan:

Meanwhile, Big B has been spending time shooting for his show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. On the big screen, he will be seen in and starrer Brahmastra. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by . It also stars Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and . Earlier this year, Big B was shooting with Ranbir and Alia for the film. However, due to the COVID 19 lockdown, the shooting was stalled. Besides this, Big B also has Jhund and Chehre. He also is a part of 's directorial Mayday also starring Rakul Preet Singh.

