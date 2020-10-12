  1. Home
Amitabh Bachchan speechless after fans wish him on his birthday: Thank you is too weak to envelope the emotion

From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif to Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ajay Devgn, a bevy of Bollywood celebrities showered love on Amitabh Bachchan on his 78th birthday.
11818 reads Mumbai
Amitabh Bachchan in a tux on red carpet.Amitabh Bachchan speechless after fans wish him on his birthday: Thank you is too weak to envelope the emotion.
Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 78th birthday on Sunday and the legendary actor was flooded with wishes on social media. Not only did he receive wishes from die-hard fans, but Bollywood as well South actors wished Big B with heartfelt messages. Outside his residence in Mumbai, Big B's fans turned up to wish him. There was buzz all day as the streets were lined up with banners and floral bouquets kept coming in. 

From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif to Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ajay Devgn, a bevy of Bollywood celebrities showered love on Amitabh Bachchan. Reacting to these wishes, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter in the early hours of Monday and thanked his fans and well-wishers. 

However, Big B admitted that 'thank you' is a weak word and doesn't quite convey his emotions. He wrote, "T 3687 - .. the graciousness of all that have wished me, on my birthday 11th Oct , cannot be expressed in words .. 'thank you' is too weak and docile to envelope the emotion.." He then added in Hindi that he is grateful for each and every person's prayers.

Check out the tweet below: 

Wishing Big B, his Gulabo Sitabo co-star Ayushmann wrote, "Happy birthday, Amitabh ji. I had a dream since childhood to work with you one day, and that dream came true so let’s call that a blessing. Your contribution to this industry is priceless. We all will be thankful to you."

Whereas, Anushka Sharma said, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMITABH BACHCHAN SIR…Thank you for always inspiring us. We are blessed to have witnessed some of your finest performances. You are truly a legend." 

