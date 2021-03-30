Amitabh Bachchan starrer Chehre not to release on April 9; Gets postponed due to rise in COVID 19 cases

Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead, has been postponed until further notice. Here’s what the makers have to say about it.

The second wave of COVID 19 is on a significant rise and each day is coming up with new cases of this deadly virus. While various rules and regulations are being followed to curb the widespread of coronavirus, the cases continue to rise evidently following which it is once again taking a toll on normal life and the entertainment industry. In fact, the occupancy in theatres has once again restricted given the current scenario. Given the rising COVID 19 cases, the makers of Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre have decided to postpone the release of the thriller drama.

For the uninitiated, Chehre was expected to hit the theatres on April 9 this year. However, the makers have released a statement about postponing the release until further notice. The statement read as, “Due to the rising cases of COVID 19 and new guidelines for cinemas, we are unable to release our movie Chehre on 9th April and have decided to postpone until further notice. We have received an overwhelming response on our trailer and we are grateful for all the love and support. We have decided to bring Chehre to audience theatrically when the environment is more conducive for the experience. See you in cinemas very soon, until then stay safe and healthy! Cover your Chehre with a mask and don’t forget to use sanitiser.”

While the makers are yet to announce the new date of release, producer Anand Pandit stated, “Considering the situation and safety of our audiences and fans which is of utmost importance to us, we have decided to postpone our film Chehre. The team has taken immense efforts to make it a great cinematic experience and we are looking forward to our audiences coming to the theatres safely.” Helmed by Rumy Jafry, Chehre also features Krystle D’Souza, Annu Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor in key roles.

Also Read: Chehre Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi have a faceoff in a game; Rhea Chakraborty makes an appearance

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×