Amitabh Bachchan states being naive doesn't work in this world hours after lashing out at a troll

Amitabh Bachchan has recently shared a tweet while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in which he has penned down some thoughtful words. Check it out.
Amitabh Bachchan has been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. His son Abhishek has also been admitted to the same hospital. A few days back, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya were discharged after testing negative for Coronavirus. Meanwhile, Big B continues to remain in touch with his fans and well-wishers on social media. The superstar has also penned notes of gratitude multiple times for everyone who has prayed for his well-being and good health.

In the midst of all this, the Brahmastra star also lashed out at a troll recently who had wished him ill health. Amitabh Bachchan decided to give a befitting reply to the anonymous hater through an open letter that has now gone viral on social media. Now, hours after doing the same, Big B has shared a tweet in which he pens a few thoughtful words that were originally said by Munshi Premchand. He writes, “Sansar mein gau banne se kaam nahi chalta, jitna dabo, utna hi dabaate hain” meaning there is no use being naive in this world where people suppress the one who gives in.

Check out the tweet below:

Meanwhile, the open letter that Amitabh Bachchan wrote to a troll has been shared on his blog. On the other hand, the superstar had penned a heartfelt note sometime back when his daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya tested negative for Coronavirus and were discharged from the hospital. Aishwarya herself had thanked all her fans and well-wishers for their prayers in yet another post.

