Amitabh Bachchan stepped in to save Dharma Productions with Agneepath as Karan Johar's house was mortgaged, Nikkhil Advani recalls

Amitabh Bachchan’s association with Karan Johar’s production house, Dharma Productions goes back to when his father Yash Johar founded the company in 1976. Its first production venture was the film Dostana with Big B. Since the Johars and the Bachchans share a family-like bond, the Mahanayak of B-town saved the company when it was going through hurdles. Vedaa helmer Nikkhil Advani recalls how senior Bachchan gave dates for Agneepath for the same. Read on!

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani was in a conversation with Lehren Retro, talking about his association with Karan Johar’s Dharma Production. He reminisced the time when the leading production house was struggling to survive and the Johars had to sell their lights, and cameras and even had to mortgage their house.

At that time KJo’s mom Hiroo Johar suffered a heart attack. Upon hearing this tragic news, Amitabh Bachchan paused shooting and went to meet his school friend Yash Johar and his wife at the hospital. While at the hospital, the Paa actor told the late producer something that speaks volumes about the kind of man he is.

Big B told Yash Ji that there is a boy with whom he is making a film. Senior Bachchan continued “Romesh is producing it but you call him up and tell him that Amit has given dates for your film. There is a subject on Scarface, we should do it together.” And according to Nikkhil Advani, that’s how Johar and Bachchan collaborated on the 1990 action crime film, directed by Mukul Anand.

The megastar told his producer friend that he knows what they’re going through and what their condition is. Hence, he is giving them his dates to start on the movie. Over the past decade, Agneepath grew to become a cult classic and a celebrated movie in the career of Amitabh Bachchan.

As a tribute to his late father, Karan remade the mass entertainer with the same title in 2012. It was directed and written by Karan Malhotra and featured Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Om Puri, and Zarina Wahab.

