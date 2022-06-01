Amitabh Bachchan steps out in green jacket; Shweta Bachchan & Navya Nanda think he looks smart

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan needs no introduction. He is ruling the industry for decades now. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on social media and he keeps sharing every little and big thing with his fans. The actor is known for his sassy, witty, and quirky attitude. He never fails to impress his fans with his style as well and even his fans wait for his pictures to come out in the public domain.

Speaking of which, the Don actor shared a post on Instagram as he stepped out for work. In the photo, Big B can be seen wearing a green jacket with black pants. He added a pop of colour with green shoes. While sharing the post, he wrote, "Stepping out to work .. somewhat green !!" As soon as he posted the snap, his daughter Shweta Bachchan reacted to it and commented, "Spring in your step." His granddaughter and Shweta's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda too reacted to his post. In addition to this, fans too dropped sweet comments in the comment section.

See Amitabh Bachchan's post here:

Check Shweta & Navya's reactions here:

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Jhund, in which the actor played the role of a football coach. He was also seen in the movie Runway 34 which is directed by Ajay Devgn. Next, the superstar will be next seen in the film Brahmastra, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Mouni Roy in key roles. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy. It will be released in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Big B also has Uunchai under his umbrella which is directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.

