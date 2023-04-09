Amitabh Bachchan still recovering from rib cage injury, will take time to return to Project K sets

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan injured himself on the sets of his upcoming film 'Project K' earlier in March. He broke his rib cartilage and suffered a muscle tear to his right rib cage while shooting for an action sequence in Hyderabad. Owing to the injury, the actor took a break from work and meet and greets to rest at home. Recently, Big B stepped out to shoot for an advertisement and also took to his blog to share, “off to work .. a few limps and slings apart .. but striding on”

Amitabh Bachchan to take time to return to the sets of Project K

The actor is recovering slowly and although he has resumed work, it will be some time before he returns to the sets of Project K. A family friend told ETimes, “Bachchan saab wants to get back to normal shooting soon. But the healing process is slow. One cannot take risks at his age.”

Big B is quite active on social media and when the accident occurred, he took to his blog to update his fans. He wrote, “In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured, rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage, canceled shoot, did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home." He further added, "Strapping has been done and rest been advocated, yes painful, on movement and breathing, will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur. Some medication is also on for pain. So all work that was to be done has been suspended and canceled dropped postponed for the moment until healing occurs.”

Work front

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Uunchai with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra, and Boman Irani. Next, he has Project K with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, and the remake of the Hollywood comedy hit The Intern with Deepika.