Amitabh Bachchan suggests an abbreviation for Gulabo Sitabo; Ayushmann Khurrana feels it's damn cool

Amitabh Bachchan has recently shared a tweet in which he has suggested an abbreviation for Gulabo Sitabo. His co-star Ayushmann Khurrana has the perfect reply for the same. Check out their tweets.
Amitabh Bachchan suggests an abbreviation for Gulabo Sitabo; Ayushmann Khurrana feels it's damn cool
Amitabh Bachchan is surely going to have a busy year ahead as he has a whole lot of projects coming up this year. The megastar is currently busy with the shooting for Karan Johar’s Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. In the midst of all this, Big B never fails to entertain his fans on social media too in which he is known for frequently sharing bits and pieces about his life and other issues with quirky captions.

The Chehre star has recently shared a tweet again which proves that his sense of humor is amazing! So, Big B has mentioned in his tweet that the new generation uses abbreviations like LOL, GOAT, ROFL, etc. The superstar reveals how he had devised K3G for Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. Now, he has suggested a new abbreviation for his next movie Gulabo Sitabo too which is ‘GiBoSiBo.’ The actor also asks Twitterati whether his suggestion is cool.

Check out Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet below:

We don’t know about others but there is one person who has found Big B’s suggestion damn cool. He is none other than the former’s co-star from Gulabo Sitabo, Ayushmann Khurrana. Here’s what he writes, “SIANACAYBGSSDC (Sir, I am not as creative as you but GiBoSiBo sounds damn cool!)” Well, we are still not able to understand all the gibberish that Ayushmann wrote in the beginning!

Check out Ayushmann Khurrana’s reply to Big B’s tweet below:

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana will be collaborating for the first time in Gulabo Sitabo. The comedy-drama has been directed by Shoojit Sircar and is co-produced by Ronnie Lahiri. The movie is set against the backdrop of Lucknow and is slated to be released on April 17, 2020.

