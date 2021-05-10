Amitabh Bachchan supports Delhi Gurdwara COVID 19 care centre as he donates Rs 2 Crore

Amid the ongoing COVID 19 crisis, Amitabh Bachchan also came forward to help out. The superstar donated Rs 2 Crore to Delhi Gurdwara's COVID 19 care centre and even arranged oxygen concentrators for them.

India is currently gripped by the second wave of COVID 19 and amid this, whoever can, is coming forward to help out those in need. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan also joined in and helped out a Delhi Gurdwara COVID 19 care centre by donating Rs 2 Crore for relief work. Not just this, Big B also went ahead to ensure that oxygen concentrators reached India from abroad on time and can be sent to Gurdwara's COVID 19 care centre. The spokesperson of Akali Dal took to social media to share how Mr Bachchan helped out in the hour of need.

Taking to Twitter, Sirsa expressed gratitude and wrote, "“Sikhs are Legendary सिखों की सेवा को सलाम” These were the words of @SrBachchan Ji when he contributed ₹2 Cr to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Covid Care Facility. While Delhi was grappling for Oxygen, Amitabh Ji called me almost daily to enquire about the progress of this Facility." Further, he also shared how Big B also was engrossed in every step of the way and even ensured that oxygen concentrators reach the care centre on time. He wrote, "He often said; “आप पैसों की चिंता मत कीजिए... बस कोशिश करिये कि हम ज़्यादा से ज़्यादा जानें बचा पाएँ!” @SrBachchan Ji contributed a huge Amt & also took the pain to ensure oxygen concentrators get shipped frm abroad & reach on time. He is not just a REEL Hero but a Real life Hero."

Take a look:

“Sikhs are Legendary

सिखों की सेवा को सलाम”

These were the words of @SrBachchan Ji when he contributed ₹2 Cr to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Covid Care Facility While Delhi was grappling for Oxygen, Amitabh Ji called me almost daily to enquire about the progress of this Facility@ANI pic.twitter.com/ysOccz28Fl — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) May 9, 2021

He often said;

“आप पैसों की चिंता मत कीजिए... बस कोशिश करिये कि हम ज़्यादा से ज़्यादा जानें बचा पाएँ!”@SrBachchan Ji contributed a huge Amt & also took the pain to ensure oxygen concentrators get shipped frm abroad & reach on time He is not just a REEL Hero but a Real life Hero https://t.co/5NEFgsZid5 pic.twitter.com/DA1onuT4RE — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) May 9, 2021

The COVID 19 care facility at the Rakab Ganj Gurdwara is open for all and has 300 beds, oxygen concentrators and more. The services will be given free of cost. Mr Bachchan also was a part of Vax Live Global event where stars from across the world came together to fight against COVID 19. The superstar urged everyone to speak up and ask the governments, pharma companies and more to help out those who really need it.

Amid the ongoing COVID 19 crisis, several stars have stepped up and are doing their bit in contributing to the fight against the virus. From to , many stars have even started fundraisers to help several NGOs engaged in COVID 19 relief work.

Also Read|Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Samantha Akkineni, Kriti Sanon & others join COVID 19 relief virtual fundraiser

Credits :Manjinder Singh Sirsa Twitter

Share your comment ×