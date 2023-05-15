Amitabh Bachchan takes a bike ride from a random man to reach work location faster; Navya can't stop laughing

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most loved actors in Indian cinema. Even at the age of 80, the veteran actor makes sure to put extra effort into his characters and impresses the audience with his flawless act. Not only that, but the legendary actor is punctual and always on time on sets. On Sunday night, Big B shared an interesting post with his fans which left his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda in splits. He informed his fans about how a random person helped him reach on time by giving him a ride on his bike.

Amitabh Bachchan takes a lift from an unknown man to reach on time

Big B shared a picture of himself sitting on a cool bike with a random man. In his post, he thanked the man for the ride and for getting him on the set on time. But he described the person in the funniest manner which grabbed everyone's attention including Navya. He wrote, "Thank you for the ride buddy .. don’t know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped , shorts and yellowed T - shirt owner." Have a look:

Soon after he shared the post, Navya dropped laughing and red heart emojis in the comments section. Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt dropped applause emojis. Rohit Roy commented, "You are the cooooolest dude on earth Amit ji! Love you." Sayani Gupta wrote, "Had always heard Mr. Bachchan @amitabhbachchan has always been the most punctual! Can see today what honouring Time truly means to you! I hope actors can learn a thing or two from this!"

Fans were also seen reacting to his post. A fan wrote, "This yellow T-shirted guy ain’t gonna be sleeping for nights, and not washing his clothes or his bike for a long long time!" Another fan wrote, "The driver kid now has a life time story to tell. How he gave ride to bachchan sir."

Meanwhile, Big B recently returned to work after recovering from his injury. A few days back, he got injured on the sets of Project K. He was shooting for an intense action sequence. Post the accident, the shoot was put on hold. Project K also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in key roles. Currently, he is shooting for Ribhu Dasgupta's courtroom drama, Section 84 in the city.

