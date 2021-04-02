Amitabh Bachchan takes first jab of Covid vaccine, tests negative; Reveals Abhishek Bachchan yet to receive it

Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to inform fans that he took the first dose of the COVID 19 vaccine. In his note, he even shared why all except Abhishek Bachchan took the first jab of the COVID 19 vaccine.

Over the past few weeks, the nation has seen a spike in the COVID 19 cases in different states and while this is happening, the COVID 19 vaccination drive is also going on in full swing. Many Bollywood stars also have taken their first jab of the COVID 19 vaccine and now megastar Amitabh Bachchan also informed fans that he received the first dose. In a blog post, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he got the first jab of the vaccine with the entire family except his son Abhishek Bachchan.

In his blog post dated April 1-2, Big B shared that after getting vaccinated with family, they also tested negative for COVID 19. Not just this, he shared that all is well post taking the first jab with family. Big B also revealed that Abhishek could not receive the first dose as he is busy shooting for his film and is not in the city. He informed that once Abhishek returns to the city, he will take the vaccine as well. Further, he ended the post with a note that he shall tell everyone about the procedure of taking vaccines in a separate post.

Sharing the news, Big B also dropped a photo of himself taking the first jab. He wrote, "DONE .. vaccination done .. all well .. did Covid test for family and staff yesterday .. results came today .. all good , all negative .. so done the vaccine .. all family done except Abhishek .. he be on location and shall do it on return soon in a few days .. ."

Take a look at the photo:

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan's recent film release Chehre got postponed due to the increasing cases of COVID 19 in the country and several restrictions being imposed in the wake of it. The film stars Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty and others with Big B. It is directed by Rumy Jafry and produced by Anand Pandit. The new release date is yet to be announced.

Also Read|Shivin Narang all set to debut in Vikas Bahl's GoodBye starring Amitabh Bachchan & Rashmika Mandanna

Credits :Amitabh Bachchan Blog

Share your comment ×