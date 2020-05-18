Amitabh Bachchan talks about the time he was in ICU post meeting with accident on sets of Coolie in his blog

Amitabh Bachchan recollects the painful time when he was in the ICU after he had a fatal accident on the sets of his 1983 film Coolie while shooting an action scene in his blog.

Amitabh Bachchan is among the many celebrities from Bollywood who love to remain active on social media and share their opinions, memories, etc. with the fans. The megastar who enjoys a massive fan following on his handles for all the obvious reasons has been sharing some hilarious posts and throwback pictures for fans amid his quarantine period. Recently, Mr. Bachchan went down memory lane and opened up about the fatal accident occurred on the sets of the 1983 film Coolie.

The megastar expressed about the incident in his blog. He wrote, "The skin and face ages .. the scars of surgical relevance show up deeper .. that line on the nostril .. a reminder of the days spent in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital after the Coolie accident .. the pipes, well some of the many that were then inserted for survival , would be pulled out by me in my stupor and semi coma condition .. it irritated me .. so they found a permanent solution .. they stitched it to my nostril , so I could not pull it out .. and it, the scar has remained." He added, "That scar below on the neck...the tracheostomy .. in those days the neck was cut and the life saving apparatus was inserted there .. the machine connected to it breathed for you .. you lost your voice till it was there .. if and when I was in a condition to say something, I had to either gesture or seek a paper to just about be able to write a few shaky scratchy words..mostly surreptitiously to Jaya in broken Bengali, asking her to give me a sip of water - forbidden by the doctors .. so the nurses and doctors would not understand .. it never worked .. they would find out."

For the uninitiated, the accident took place when the actor was shooting an intense fight sequence between him and Puneet Issar at the Bangalore University campus for Coolie. As per the original scene, Big B was supposed to take a punch from his co-actor Puneet, fall on the table first and then on the floor, but the megastar landed abruptly with the edge hitting his abdominal part causing massive internal hemorrhage and internal bleeding. Big B was immediately rushed to a hospital in Mumbai.

Mr. Bachchan had to undergo a lot of surgeries. Infact for a week or so, Amitabh Bachchan wasn't responding on any of the treatments. Finally, on August 2, the megastar moved a muscle and even the medical staff took a sigh of relief – that day is considered as Amitabh Bachchan’s rebirth. During his recovery, the actor was infused with 60 bottles of blood from about 200 donors. Unfortunately for Big B, during one of those infusions, he got infected with Hepatitis B. This made his recovery even more complicated as he not only had to heal from the injury but at the same time combat a disease which even doctors had rarely ever dealt with before that. The virus had resulted in liver cirrhosis. Big B finally recovered and resumed shooting for the film on January 7, 1983.

Once Coolie hit theatres, fans had discovered that the action scene from the film in which Amitabh Bachchan was injured had been frozen for a few seconds and a message read revealing the exact point when the actor got injured. Director Manmohan Desai added this part in the film at the final edit because Mr. Bachchan himself had insisted him to make this modification as he felt that fans would have been curious to know. The film also starring , Rati Agnihotri, Kader Khan, Waheeda Rehman and Suresh Oberoi was a huge blockbuster.

Meanwhile, currently on the work front, before the lockdown, Big B was shooting for Brahmastra co-starring and which has been directed by Ayan Mukerji. He will also be collaborating with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo. The superstar will also be seen alongside Emraan Hashmi in the mystery thriller, Chehre. He will be teaming up with Ramya Krishnan after almost 21 years in the Tamil movie, Uyarndha Manithan. He will star in a sports drama titled Jhund which has been directed by Nagraj Manjule.

